Manipur’s ILP regime turns five, collects ₹61 L revenue at Mao Gate in 2024

Imphal, Jan. 29: Manipur has completed five years since the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, with recent data revealing that the state collected ₹61,33,400 in revenue at Mao Gate alone in the past year.

According to an official report released this week, between January 1 and December 31, 2024, a total of 51,774 individuals obtained ILPs at Mao Gate, Manipur’s northernmost border town with Nagaland.

Additionally, 62,958 people from other states and union territories exited the state through the same route. Meanwhile, authorities issued challans to 946 ILP defaulters.

While the ILP counter at Jiribam is yet to release its revenue figures, the latest data highlights the system’s growing impact on regulating movement into the state.

Marking the five-year milestone, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday distributed commendation certificates to officials from the Home Department, Imphal West Police, and the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Taking to a micro-blogging platform, Singh expressed pride in the ILP’s successful implementation.

“We are proud of completing five years of ILP in Manipur and extend our sincere appreciation to the officers and officials who have played key roles in its execution,” he stated.

The ILP regime was extended to Manipur on December 11, 2019, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement in Parliament. The decision came after years of sustained civil movement demanding its implementation.

Manipur is the fourth state, after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram, to come under the ILP system.

The permit is a mandatory document issued by the state government, allowing Indian citizens from outside these protected states to enter for a limited period.

The system aims to regulate the movement of non-residents while preserving the demographic and cultural interests of indigenous communities.