Manipur’s first water amusement park inaugurated

Imphal, Mar 13: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the state's first water amusement park on Wednesday and said that more such amusement parks are coming up in different parts of the State.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony at the park located at Thenguchingjin, Awangpotshangbam, Imphal East, the Chief Minister said that now people of the state will not have to go outside to enjoy amusement parks and spend money outside the State.

He highlighted plans to further expand the amusement park by adding a trekking trail for children and a toy train in the park.

N. Biren Sigh said that Manipur as a state should remain as one and stressed on the need for equality in development to encourage love amongst the people.

He further said that nine more such amusement parks are coming up at Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Noney, Senapati, Keirao, each at the cost of Rs. 4.5 crore.

Further, according to the Chief Minister, sites for construction of a Unity Mall and a Convention Centre in the Keikol area have been shortlisted.

N Biren asserted that the people of the state could achieve emotional attachment and oneness only through development and stressed that schemes like Go to Hills, Go to Village were taken up after much deliberations.

The Chief Minister emphasised strongly on the need to take proper precaution while speaking on TV or other platforms so that such speeches don't provoke and offend other communities.

People should understand that illegal immigrants are those who came after 1961 and not whole communities and that those who were there from before are citizens of Manipur, India, he said adding that Manipur is a very sensitive land.

He stressed on steps taken up by the government to provide some relief to those affected by the unfortunate turn of events and highlighted the construction of prefabricated houses, provision of compensatory package to affected farmers, individual financial assistance, provision of books, uniform and other stationery for students.

N. Biren Singh said the locals should ensure that the park remains neat and clean.

The Chief Minister said that the government is putting all efforts to bring back peace in the State.

Public Works, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam said that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has not left any stone unturned in developing the economic situation of the State. Only when there is economic growth there can be peace in the State, he added.

Water Resource, Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbou Newmai in a brief speech expressed appreciation for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for taking up different developmental projects across the State.