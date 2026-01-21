Manipur’s 55th Statehood Day: Guv stresses dutiful citizenship, PM assures support

Imphal, Jan 21: Manipur marked its 55th Statehood Day with a state-level celebration at the 1st Manipur Rifles (MR) Parade Ground in Imphal, on Wednesday.

Attending the event, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla underlined the importance of responsible citizenship, saying conscientious and law-abiding citizens are the greatest assets of any state.

Addressing the gathering, he said it was the duty of every citizen to respect the Constitution, uphold the rule of law and contribute meaningfully to society.

Referring to recent developments, the Governor noted that several flagship projects were inaugurated and initiated during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the state, reflecting sustained efforts towards development and public welfare.





The programme was attended by senior state government officials, officers from the police and security forces, students and members of the public.

The celebrations featured a ceremonial parade, march past and cultural performances showcasing Manipur’s rich heritage and its journey since attaining full statehood in 1972.

A total of 22 parade contingents participated in the march past, which was commanded by Parade Commander Ningthoujam Mandhunimai Singh, MPS, officials said.

As part of the Statehood Day celebrations, the Manipur government conferred Certificates of Commendation and Certificates of Appreciation on officers for outstanding service and performance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and sustained progress in the state.

In a message addressed to Governor Bhalla, the Prime Minister said Manipur has enriched the nation’s cultural fabric for centuries, highlighting its vibrant artistic heritage and strong sporting culture that has brought global recognition through the achievements of its youth.

Modi also praised the people of Manipur for their reverence for nature, emphasis on women empowerment and commitment to sustainable living, calling the occasion an opportunity to acknowledge the state’s invaluable contributions to nation-building.

Emphasising the Centre’s focus on the Northeast, Modi said that since 2014, the government has worked with the resolve of “Act East, Act Fast” to unlock the region’s potential.

He noted that Manipur has witnessed accelerated development across sectors in recent years, with a substantial increase in Central assistance since 2014.

Saluting the people of Manipur for their courage and unwavering faith in peace and progress, the Prime Minister assured the Centre’s steadfast support for the state’s development journey.

Manipur attained full statehood on January 21, 1972, and the day is observed annually to commemorate the historic milestone.