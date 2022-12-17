Manipuri film 'Eikhoigi Yum' wins best international film award at IFFK in Kerala

Imphal, Dec 17: Manipuri film 'Eikhoigi Yum' (Our Home) won the the FIPRESCI award for the Best International Film at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Directed by filmmaker Mayanglambam Romi Meitei, the film also received the NETPAC JURY Special Mention Award during the International Film Festival of Kerala which began on December 9 and concluded on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Thiruvananthapuram.

Set in Loktak Lake with the fishing community facing eviction notice, "Eikhoi Yum" is a narrative on the impact of globalisation on a small remote village which causes the residents to move away in an attempt to eke out a livelihood.

"Eikhoi Yum" competed in the International competition that had 14 films from countries like Germany, Bolivia, Tanzania, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Spain etc.

The 89-minutes long fiction feature, jointly produced by Chingshubam Sheetal and Romi Meitei under the Thangarakpa Living Frames, had earlier won the Best feature film award at the 14th Manipur State Film Awards 2022, organised by Manipur State Film Development Society of the Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Manipur.

Eikhoigi Yumalso got official selection and had its world premiere at the 22nd Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022.

The 8-day long International Film Festival of Kerala showcased 180 films, screening at 14 theatres and over 13 thousand film delegates registered for the film festival.

Presenting the best of World Cinema, Malayalam Cinema and also featured competition for films from Asian, African and Latin American countries, IFFK has evolved to being one of the prominent film festivals of India, organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy under aegis of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

Over the years, the IFFK has come to be known as Asia's best managed and probably the world's most people-centred film festival. The Festival attracts the best films, renowned directors, technicians and spectators from across the globe and is acknowledged as one of the leading cultural events in India.