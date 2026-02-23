Manipuri film Boong becomes first Indian movie to win BAFTA

Imphal, Feb 23: In a historic milestone for Indian and Manipuri cinema, Boong, a debut Manipuri-language feature, has become the first Indian film to win the BAFTA for Best Children & Family Film at the 2026 ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, the film’s team, including director Lakshmipriya Devi and co-producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Alan McAlex, received the award on stage to loud applause on Sunday.

“I was drawn to Boong because of its emotional depth and because it comes from a region that is rarely represented in mainstream Indian cinema,” said Farhan Akhtar.

Akhtar also highlighted his long association with director Lakshmipriya Devi and praised her vision in bringing the story to life.

The film's debutant director, Devi, made an emotional plea for peace in her acceptance speech after receiving the coveted trophy from Paddington Bear, the lead character starring in the West End show 'Paddington The Musical'.

"The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," said Devi.

Using the platform to address the plight of the conflict-stricken state, she said, "Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur, we pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence and their dream once again.

"We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So, thank you BAFTA for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope," Lakshmipriya Devi further added.

The only Indian entry in the category this year, Boong edged out strong international contenders including Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco.

The film has been widely praised internationally for its sensitive storytelling and authentic portrayal of life in Manipur.

Boong follows the story of a young boy from Manipur who believes the greatest gift he can give his mother is to bring back his missing father.

What begins as a child’s innocent determination gradually unfolds into a poignant journey of hope, resilience and self-discovery.

The film had its world premiere in the Discovery section of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and later screened at the Warsaw Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

With this landmark win, Boong has not only etched its name in BAFTA history but has also placed Manipuri cinema firmly on the global map.

The award, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), marks a breakthrough moment for regional cinema from India’s Northeast on one of the world’s most prestigious film platforms.

