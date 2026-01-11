Manipuri dancer returns to Manipur to distribute US-raised aid for IDPs

Imphal, Jan 11: Eminent Manipuri dancer Rinku Bhattacharya Das, who raised funds in the United States for internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic conflict in Manipur, has arrived in the state to begin distributing relief assistance among inmates of various relief camps.

Addressing a press conference at the Manipur Press Club on Sunday, Das said her initiative was born out of the emotional impact of witnessing the suffering of displaced families during her visit to Manipur in July 2025.

Recalling her visit to relief camps, she said the experience profoundly moved her and inspired her to create a special dance production that captured the pain, trauma and resilience of people affected by the ongoing crisis.

“When I visited the relief camps last July, I connected deeply with the children and families living there. Their stories, their struggles, and their strength stayed with me. I felt a responsibility to respond through my art,” she said.

The dance production was later staged in the United States and performed by American students under her guidance.

According to Das, the performance received an overwhelming response and helped mobilise support for displaced families from Manipur.

“The production received very encouraging feedback. Many people wanted to help after understanding the situation through the performance, and that led to donations being collected for those living in relief camps,” she said.

She added that the funds raised are now being distributed among IDPs staying in relief camps across Manipur.

“This effort was made possible because of the support of my students, fellow artistes and many people who stood behind the initiative. I am here now to ensure that the assistance reaches the people for whom it was intended,” she said.

Das is currently a PhD candidate in Manipuri Dance at Arizona State University. She is an accomplished soloist and choreographer who has performed extensively in India and the United States.

She is also empanelled with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) as a solo dance artiste, representing Indian culture internationally.

In addition, she serves as the Director of Nrityajyoti Dance Academy, through which she trains students and promotes Indian classical dance abroad.

Through her initiative, Das said she hopes to continue using art as a medium to build awareness and solidarity for Manipur’s displaced communities.

“This is only a small effort, but it comes from a place of deep connection. I believe art can open hearts and bring people together in times of crisis,” she said.