Manipur youth bags Mr Friendship International 2nd runner-up title

Imphal, Dec 19: Songashim Rungsung, a native of Ukhrul district from Manipur, who represented India, has bagged the prestigious second runner-up title at the Mister Friendship International 2022 in Thailand on Sunday. Mr Rubaru India 2021 Rungsung also wins the Mister Best Personality special award held at the Khon Kaen city.

Based in Bangalore, the 25-year-old Rungsung from Talui village is a model by profession. He is also social influencer, YouTuber and fitness consultant.

Korea's Yoo Byeong Eun took home the coveted Mr Friendship International 2022 title while Kanawach Kueakanchanaphon from Thailand was given the first runner-up title.

The third and fourth runners-up titles were adjudged to Mike Van Doorn of the Netherlands and Leivy Caminero of Dominican Republic, respectively.

Altogether, 18 contestants from different countries competed at the men's world pageant event held from December 8-18, 2022.