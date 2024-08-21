Manipur WRD urges action against alleged illegal encroachments near Khuga Dam

Imphal, August 21: The Water Resource Department (WRD) of Manipur has called for the urgent removal of alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions on land adjacent to the Khuga Dam in Churachandpur district.

In a formal complaint lodged with the Churachandpur Police, Chitam Chongtham, Superintending Engineer of the Khuga Project Circle, WRD, expressed concern over the illegal encroachment of land near the Khuga Dam by “certain individuals”.

“This encroachment is a violation of property laws and poses a significant threat to the environment and public resources. The illegal activities have disrupted the natural landscape and jeopardised the dam’s integrity. The encroachers have begun unauthorised tree clearing and road construction,” Chongtham said.

Chongtham also urged the police to take swift action to address the issue. “A thorough investigation is required to identify the extent of the encroachment,” Chongtham emphasised, calling for the registration of an FIR against those involved in the illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur District Police have lodged an FIR following a complaint from the WRD regarding the alleged sale of Khuga Reserved Forest land between Kuki parties.

The incident came to light after an "August offer" was mentioned in a video promoting the sale of land between Kukis, amid reports of widespread deforestation in the area.

It is important to note that the government of Manipur declared the Khuga Reserved Forest a protected area under the Manipur Forest Act, 1960, in 1962 to preserve its biodiversity and ecosystem.