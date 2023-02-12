Manipur welcomes former Chhattisgarh Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikye as 18th Governor

Imphal Feb 12: Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, former Chhattisgarh Governor, has been appointed as the 18th Governor of Manipur on Sunday. Notably, Uikye succeeded La Ganesan who is now appointed as new Governor of Nagaland.

The appointment was made by President of India, Droupadi Murmu. While welcoming the new Governor, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said “A hearty welcome to Smt Sushri Anusuiya Uikye Ji on being appointed as the New Governor of Manipur. I am confident that the people of Manipur will see great progress under your leadership.”

He also expressed his best wishes to outgoing Governor Ganesan who served as the 17th Governor of Manipur from 2021 to 2023. Further said, I expressed best wishes to Shri La Ganesan Ji on his new post as Governor of Nagaland,”