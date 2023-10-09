Manipur violence: Video of man being burnt sparks outrage

Guwahati, Oct 9: In yet another horrific video emerging from Manipur, the body of a tribal man is seen being set on fire in a trench.

Media reports citied that police claimed the video appeared to be from early May and that they were investigating the case.

The seven-second video, marked as “Kuki”, was shared on several WhatsApp groups in Manipur on Sunday.

In the video, the man is reportedly seen in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers, lying in a trench. While his face has been bludgeoned, the body is on fire. It is not clear if the man was burnt alive.

The Opposition on Monday reacted strongly and termed the incident “extremely sad and shameful”.

Sharing the blurred video, the INDIA Alliance wrote, “This is from Manipur!! Kuki tribal youth burnt alive in Manipur, The incident of passing away is extremely sad and shameful. Modi ji is expressing sorrow about the neighboring country but failed to Save Manipur..”

On Sunday, the district administration prohibited any procession, rally, protest and unlawful gatherings or public meetings using loudspeakers in Imphal East with immediate effect.

The district magistrate in a notification said an assembly of more than five people has the potential to disturb public peace in the district and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been racked by violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the high court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).