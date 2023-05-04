Manipur Violence: Internet suspended & curfew imposed across state

Guwahati, May 4: To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days with immediate effect but broadband services were operational.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, "Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state. The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation.

The curfew has been imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoibal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Nearly 4,000 villagers were taken to shelters in Army-run and state government-owned premises. Flag marches were also conducted to keep the sit under control.

Violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of tribals -- who make up about 40 per cent of the state's population -- joined the processions, during which violence between tribals and non-tribals was reported in Torbung area, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation but heavy police deployment has been ensured and the non-tribal agitators have been asked to return to their homes

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions and tax relief but “more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity", which they claimed was being “threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state".