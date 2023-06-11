Manipur violence: Internet services suspended till June 15

Guwahati, June 11: Manipur government has again suspended internet services till June 15, 2023, to curb spread of false news and misinformation through various social media platforms.

The order passed by the government on Saturday read, “…hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH etc. and internet/data services through VSATs of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur except those who have already been specifically exempted by the Government and may be exempted subsequently and Internet Lease Line (ILL) on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority. All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order.”

“This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur and shall be in force for another 5(five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 P.M. of 15-06-2023,” the order further stated.

Earlier on June 4, the Central government has constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry to probe the cause that led to the eruption of violence in Manipur on May 3.

The three-member Commission of Inquiry consists of former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba as the Chairperson, Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as members of the commission.