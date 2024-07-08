Manipur violence: Displaced man found hanging inside relief camp

Imphal, July 8: Tragedy struck inside a relief camp in Manipur’s Bishnupur district when a 36-year-old person, displaced by the ongoing ethnic violence, was found dead on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Angom Premkumar, a resident of Tuibong area in the neighbouring Churachandpur district, was found hanging around 9.15 pm at his prefabricated relief house set up on the premises of a state-run sericulture project at Kwakta.

The reason behind his alleged extreme step to end his life is yet to be ascertained, however, the police have registered a case and begun an investigation into it.

On the other hand, a team of Congress leaders headed by Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge of Manipur, and Victor Keishing, Manipur PCC working president, visited the bereaved family at the relief camp to share the sorrow and pangs inflicted by them.

The Grand Old Party’s key functionaries also handed over certain monetary aid to the dejected ones as a token of love and humanitarian approach, said an MPCC leader.

According to sources, Premkumar, who worked as a daily wage earner to earn a living, is survived by his wife and two children, a girl and a boy.

A team from the nearby Phoubakchao Ikhai police station, upon receiving information, rushed to the scene, registered an unnatural death case, and sent the mortal remains of Premkumar to the mortuary for an autopsy.

The deceased and his family left his homestead and took refuge in Bishnupur following the unfolding of the ethnic conflict on May 3 last year.

Saturday’s tragic incident came barely two months after a 28-year-old displaced person was gunned down by unknown miscreants close to his relief camp in Bishnupur district’s Thanga area.