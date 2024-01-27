Manipur: Village volunteer killed in gunfight in Kangpokpi

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Imphal, Jan 27: Fresh violence continue to be reported in Manipur as one village volunteer was killed while two others sustained injuries after a gunfight between two armed groups took place in Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning, police said.
According to reports, a few armed miscreants entered the vicinity of the hill village of Satang Kuki and launched a gun and bomb attack.
The fighting stopped after the attackers retreated following the arrival of additional backup at Satang village, they said.
The injured has been rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. One of the injured person received splinter injuries on the face and another on his thigh, hospital sources said.
Further details are awaited, they said.
