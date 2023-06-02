Manipur Unrest: Curfew lifted in 5 districts of state

Guwahati, June 2: The situation in Manipur is returning back to normalcy after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state with curfew being lifted in five districts.

The curfew has been completely lifted from Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

Meanwhile, the curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours (between 5 am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur; eight hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) relaxation has been given in Jiribam; seven hours (between 5 am and 12 pm in Thoubal and Kakching; ten hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; eight hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm) in Pherzawl.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Manipur not to pay heed to fake news and said that strict action will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.