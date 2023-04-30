Manipur: Union Minister stresses to secure wetlands ecosystem in India

Imphal, April 30: Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav called on every citizen of the country to join hands with the government to secure the wetlands ecosystem of the country.

Addressing a two-day Regional Consultative Workshop for Restoration and Integrated Management of Wetlands here on Saturday evening, the Union Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Mission Life in October 2022 stating that that Mission Life puts individual and collective duty on everyone to live a life that is in tune with earth and doesn’t harm it.

On the importance of Amrit Dharohar Mission, he said, “It will be implemented over the next three years to encourage optimal use of wetlands, and enhance bio-diversity, carbon stock, eco-tourism opportunities and income generation for local communities.”

Stating that the purpose of preserving the wetland is to also to preserve the lives and livelihood of the locals, he said that without people participation it is not possible to conserve and preserve our wetlands.

Wetlands conservation and sustainable management are deeply interrelated, he added.

“Today because of the expansion of cities, consumption habits, over explosion of population, our wetlands are in danger,” he said adding, “But despite all the difficulties, India achieved the significant milestone on its 75th year of Independence by declaring 75 wetlands as Ramsar sites. We are committed to increase this number and committed to increase more awareness of the wetlands.”

Expressing that the wetlands are vital for our food and water security and that it acts as the kidney of landscape, he added said that conservation of wetlands cannot be the government’s responsibility alone, wetlands are essentially societal assets with the government acting as trustee of these assets and unless the entire society participate, and partner in wetland conservation tangible change cannot be achieved.

In his speech, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said wetlands are one of the most valuable ecosystems on earth and are crucial for maintaining biodiversity, regulating the water cycle, and mitigating climate change.

He said despite their importance, wetlands are under threat globally, with over 35% having been lost in the last century alone.One wetland that is facing particular challenges is Loktak Lake of Manipur, Biren Singh said adding that efforts are on for rejuvenation of rivers falling into the lake to save the lake.

Over the last few decades, the lake has been heavily degraded due to human activities such as pollution, overfishing, and encroachment, he said adding that the degradation of Loktak Lake has had severe ecological consequences, including the loss of biodiversity, the spread of invasive species etc, he said.

To save Loktak Lake, there is an urgent need for effective management and conservation efforts, he said and highlighted that one crucial step is to regulate human activities around the lake, such as reducing pollution, regulating fishing practices, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Meanwhile, a book “Cultural significance of Indian Wetlands” was also released during the session which was attended by Manipur Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Th Biswajit Singh,Public Health engineering minister L Susindro, Loktak Development Authority Chairman M Asnikumar Singh, officials of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and state officials, representatives from all States of the North Eastern region, experts and NGO leaders.