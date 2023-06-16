85 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house vandalised by mob

By PTI
Imphal, Jun 16: Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob, officials said.

Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the minister's house from being burnt down on Thursday night, they said.

The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon.

The mob which roamed the town late on Thursday also clashed with security forces, the officials said.

Incidents of clashes and attacks have resurfaced in Manipur this week.

PTI


