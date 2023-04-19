Manipur: Union Minister launches scheme to promote tribal products from NE

Imphal, April 19: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda on Tuesday launched the scheme “Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North-Eastern Region (PTP-NER)-a scheme to strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans through increased efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products from North Eastern states.

Addressing the gathering at city convention centre, on Tuesday, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the PTP-NER scheme has been launched for promotion of tribal products from the Northeast region.

Stating that PTP-NER scheme is fully funded under Central Sector Scheme of the Government of India and a budget of around Rs 143 crores have been allocated towards this scheme for implementation, he informed that the scheme will apply to the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

Recalling that the Prime Minister, considering the importance of the Northeast region in development of the Country, had earlier launched “One District One Product” Scheme to make a district known for its product, he added, the scheme launched today will facilitate linkage of tribal products with new markets, provide logistic and marketing strategy support to promote it at the national and global level.

Attending the new scheme launching function, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, while delivering his speech, appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister for the initiatives taken up for the welfare of the people of North-eastern states.

He said the members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) have reached 50,000 against just 450 members when TRIFED was launched in the state in 2019.

He said that the state Government had decided to earmark an amount of around Rs 26.6 crores under the RIDF and constructed work sheds to facilitate them.

Reiterating the vision of the Prime Minister to provide quality life to the people, he said the State Government had also launched the “One Family One Livelihood” scheme, under which anyone from a family with no source of livelihood can apply for a loan of Rs 10 Lakh with 30 percent grant. He added that Government would consider including SHGs of TRIFED, so that they could also avail the benefits of the scheme to help increase their income generation.

Manipur Ministers Th. Biswajit Singh (Forest,Environment and Climate Change), Letpao Haokip(Tribal Affairs and Hills), Meghalaya Minister Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Chairman (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation) Ramsinh Rathwa, Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and Senior Officials of the state government were also present during the launching function wherein 3 Van Dhan products from different VDVKs including Cinnamon from Kamjong, Black Rice from Ukhrul and Dry Bamboo Shoot from Noney were also launched.







