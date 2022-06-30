Manipur: Two killed, dozens missing as massive landslide blocks river's flow

Imphal, Jun 30: Two persons were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Two bodies were retrieved and around 50 people were feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding rescue operations are underway.

The massive debris has blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir which may inundate low-lying areas.

An advisory issued by Noney deputy commissioner said, "Due to the unfortunate landslide which occurred at Tupul yard railway construction camp, where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters..."

"...As the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river. Whoever can evacuate are also advised to evacuate. Public are further advised to stay alert and be prepared for any assistance in case of rain condition deteriorate further," it added.

It also advised travellers to avoid National Highway 37 due to multiple road blockages.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

"Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," Singh tweeted.

Governor La Ganesan expressed shock over the incident and said NDRF and SDRF personnel are on the way to join the rescue operations.