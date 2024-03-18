Manipur: Two displaced young girls selected for National Boxing Championship

Imphal, Mar 18: Amidst the turmoil in Manipur, two displaced young girls, Lourembam Anjali Devi (13 years old) and Chanambam Langlen Chanu (14 years old), stand as symbols of hope as they are selected to represent the state in the 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024. These two girls bring a story of resilience and determination.

Lourembam Anjali Devi hails from the strife-torn locales of Moreh Ward No. 5, and Chanambam Langlen Chanu comes from Ekou Sadu Koireng.

Guided by the compassionate vision of renowned boxer Laishram Sarita and her husband, Chongtham Thoiba, who is also the administrator of Sarita Regional Boxing Academy, the academy has become more than just a training ground; it's a sanctuary of dreams for many displaced children.



Providing free residential boxing training since the start of the Manipur violence, the academy embodies the power of sports to heal and unite.



The tale of Anjali Devi and Langlen Chanu is not just about boxing; it's about fighting back with grace and standing tall against the waves of adversity.



Their participation in the tournament, organised in association with the U.P. Boxing Association, is a narrative wrapped in hope and unwavering courage, symbolising the strength of a community standing strong amidst trials.



The championship is scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 25th of March 2024 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.



Other than these two displaced children, five others from Sarita Regional Boxing Academy (SRBA) and 15 other students from different other boxing academies in the state will participate in this championship.

