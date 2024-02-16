Manipur: Two dead, over 30 injured in Churachandpur mayhem

Imphal, Feb 16: Two people were shot dead and more than forty people were injured in Churachandpur district headquarter town as some miscreants attempted to storm the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday night.

The incident occurred hours after a head constable of the district police was suspended for allegedly being seen in a video with armed individuals.



After the incident, a violent mob gathered in Churachandpur town and burned down parts of the SP and DC offices.



Manipur Police statement said, “A mob numbering approximately 300–400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The SF (security forces), including the RAF, are responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch."



In response to the prevailing situation, the Manipur Home Department suspended telecom services for five days.



On the other hand, the influential Kuki organisation ITLF declared a total shutdown in the entire district. ITLF blamed the Churachandpur district superintendent of police for the entire prevailing situation in the district. As the conditions of many of the injured persons are said to be in a critical situation, the number of dead may increase.

