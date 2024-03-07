Manipur: Two cadres involved in extortion from schools & hospitals arrested

Imphal, Mar 7: In a sign of increasing cases of extortion in the state, Manipur Police on Wednesday arrested two cadres of the proscribed organisation KCP (Taibanganba fraction). According to a police report, the arrest has been made at an undisclosed location in Imphal West.

Police identified the two arrested persons as one 21-year-old youth named Yumnam Arvind, known by the name Mangancha Singh and another 20-year-old youth named Oinam Rakesh Meitei.

These two cadres were involved in the extortion of money from private schools, private hospitals, and also from a brick farm said to have been located around Imphal.



The police report further said two mobile handsets, two adhaar cards, some cash and a four-wheeler vehicle were recovered from the possession of these two arrested cadres.

A case has been filed and further investigation is said to be going on.

It may be mentioned that there have been increasing reports of extortion-related crimes in Manipur in the recent past.

