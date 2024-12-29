Manipur transfers missing Meitei man case to CBI after weeks of inconclusive searches

Imphal, Dec 29: The Manipur government has decided to hand over the mysterious disappearance of Kamal Babu Singh, a 56-year-old Meitei man, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision came during a high-stakes cabinet meeting held on Saturday evening.

Kamalbabu’s younger brother, Laishram Brajabanshi Singh, filed a writ petition on November 27, alleging that his brother was abducted by militants.

The timing and location of his disappearance, from within a high-security military facility, have only deepened concerns about potential lapses in security.

Manipur’s Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo had earlier assured the public that all documents related to Kamalbabu’s case had been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite these efforts, the lack of progress has fuelled public outrage, ultimately prompting the cabinet’s decision to involve the CBI.

Kamalbabu, a resident of Khukrul in Imphal West and originally from Assam’s Cachar district, was employed as a supervisor for a contractor with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

He vanished under mysterious circumstances after entering the high-security Army campus at Leimakhong.

The case has sparked widespread protests across Manipur, with locals and family members intensifying their demands for answers.

Kamalbabu’s wife, Bella Raji, tearfully recounted how she had urged her husband not to leave for work on the day he disappeared. “He was a simple, straight man,” she said, holding back tears.

Protests have also seen participation from the Joint Action Committee, which has been pressing the state government to expedite the investigation.

The Manipur High Court had earlier appointed a high-level committee to probe the incident, emphasising the need to establish whether Kamalbabu had been abducted from the military station or left of his own accord.

The committee, headed by the District Magistrate of Kangpokpi, also included the Superintendents of Police for Kangpokpi and Imphal West, and the Commanding Officer of the 57 Mountain Division.

Despite rigorous efforts by both central and state police forces, including extensive search operations involving over 2,000 personnel, helicopters, drones, and tracker dogs, no leads have emerged so far.

The CBI will now take over the investigation, with hopes pinned on the premier agency to uncover the truth behind Kamalbabu’s disappearance.