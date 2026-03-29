Manipur trans groups protest ‘regressive’ Bill, flag identity exclusion

Imphal, Mar 29: Protests erupted in Manipur’s capital on Sunday against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, with activists terming the proposed legislation “regressive” and “exclusionary”.

Members of the All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association (AMANA), along with allied groups, staged a demonstration in Imphal, raising slogans and holding placards against the Bill, which they said undermines the identity, autonomy and constitutional rights of transgender persons.

The protest, jointly organised by AMANA, Empowering Trans Ability (ETA) and the All Transmen Association (ATMA), began with a flash mob at Mao Market before shifting to a sit-in at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, where demonstrations were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

In a joint statement, the organisations said the amendment “erodes dignity, self-determination and constitutional protections” of indigenous transgender communities, warning that its provisions could exclude many from accessing healthcare, legal recognition and basic safeguards.

They also flagged what they described as the exclusion of Northeastern identities. While the Bill recognises groups such as Hijra, Jogta, Kinner and Aravani, it does not acknowledge communities like Nupi Maanbi and Nupa Maanba, which they termed a “systematic erasure” of the region’s socio-cultural realities.













Trans group protest held in Imphal





Addressing the press, AMANA Secretary Shanta Khurai argued that the proposed amendment runs contrary to the Supreme Court’s NALSA v. Union of India judgment and fails to recognise the distinct indigenous transgender identities of Manipur.

“The Bill narrows down transgender identities and recognises only a few socio-cultural groups such as Hijra, Jogta and Kinner. We are not Kinner or Jogta. I am not speaking against those communities, but our lived experiences in Manipur are different. The government must acknowledge indigenous identities like Nupi Maanbi and Nupa Maanba,” Khurai said.

She further criticised the Bill for “pathologising” transgender identity, asserting that gender identity is inherently personal and cannot be subjected to medical or legal gatekeeping.

“We are not a pathological subject. Gender identity is subjective and diverse. It cannot be defined through rigid categories or by a limited group. India is diverse, and its laws must reflect that diversity,” she added.

Khurai said the agitation would intensify in the coming days, with plans to mount a legal challenge to the amendment while expanding outreach efforts.

“We are planning to file a petition in court. We will also mobilise students, civil society and the wider public through awareness and sensitisation programmes,” she said.

Despite strong opposition, the protest remained peaceful, even as organisers signalled a sustained campaign combining street mobilisation, legal intervention and public engagement.

The demonstration comes amid a growing nationwide debate over the implications of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.