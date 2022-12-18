Manipur to telecast World Cup final match live across 15 districts

Imphal, Dec 18: Manipur government through its district administrations all set to telecast the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 live using a big screen at 17 locations across 15 districts.

It may be noted that defending World Cup champion France will take on two times World Cup champion Argentina on Sunday.



Confirming this in a Facebook post, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, "Lets take the opportunity to watch this World Cup final match together in public interest as the Manipur government is telecasting it live at every district. Please come to watch together."



Let's altogether participate in development process of Manipur by learning the hardwork,teamwork and discipline of the beautiful game of football,he added.



Biren Singh, a former footballer and fan of Argentina, took up the initiative after he watched the Semi Final match between Argentina and Croatia in a big LED screen braving the cold winter wind with "euphoric football fans" at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre in Imphal on Wednesday.



For the final match, he appealed to the public to watch the final match together at all the district headquarters.



But the football-crazy citizens of the state which emerged as the football factory of India, particularly the younger generation, look divided as some support Argentina while some love to watch the success of France.



"I want France to win this World Cup back to back," says Y Nikesh, a football fan in Imphal East district.Sharing a similar sentiment, Samuel Pau, a France team fan in Senapati district said, "We're crazy about their star player Mbappe." But many Argentina fan such as Ch Roshikanta, in Imphal, said, "Great fan of Messi, he can do magic at D area and assists to his teammates.On the other hand his teammates are all hot favourites of European club."



On the other hand Lanthoiba,another Argentina fan of Imphal West said, "Argentina is lifting the title. Don't ask me how and why."

