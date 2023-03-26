Manipur to set up temporary detention camps near Indo-Myanmar Border

Guwahati, March 26: Due to the ongoing situation in the neighbouring country, the Manipur government is considering to setup temporary detention camps along the Indo-Myanmar border to house refugees fleeing from Myanmar while making sure they do not mingle with the locals.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday stated that his intention to establish temporary detention facilities is to provide and assist migrant in needs and once the crisis passes away they will be sent back.

CM Singh also announced that the government will send security personnel to the border regions in order to protect the populace and stop the flow of illegal immigration.