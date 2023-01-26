Manipur to review process, guidelines of issuing license arms

Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur state government will review the process and guidelines of issuing license arms in the state, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

“We will review the guidelines of issuing license guns. We will streamline it soon,” says Biren Singh while responding to a question by reporters on the sideline of attending a floral tribute ceremony at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Manipur pradesh office here on Wednesday.

Biren led ministers, MLAs and BJP Manipur pradesh functionaries today paid floral tribute to BJP’s state convenor(ex-servicemen cell) Laishram Rameshwor (55)of of Thoubal Kshetri Leikai who passed away following a gun attack near his residence on Tuesday morning.

Condemning Tuesday's incident, Biren said, “I appreciate the state police for their speedy action by arresting the accused persons.”

Responding to another question, he informed that the state cabinet meeting held today has also taken a number of decisions.

“Besides we also had a special meeting on issues of water scarcity,” he said “We’ll be taking up necessary steps to do the needful," he added.

According to sources, available a total of 18,120 licensed police stations which is 81 percent of the total license arms in the state during the last assembly elections.

Later sharing the photographs of the day’s floral tribute ceremony at BJP office in Imphal in a tweet, he wrote, “Offered my humble tributes to Shri NK L Rameshwar,Convenor of the Ex-Servicemen Cell of the State BJP Unit at Thambal Shanglen, Nityaipat Chuthek. It's indeed a great loss to the BJP and the State. My heart goes out to the bereaved family.”

Meanwhile the state information minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh while briefing media at his office in Imphal said that the cabinet meeting held today has approved many proposals to set up and upgrade various government health care centres.

Among them, existing health care centres at Singjamei (Imphal West), Luwangsangbam (Imphal East) an Jessami (Ukhrul)will be upgraded to urban pubic health centre(UPHC), pubic health centre and community health centres while a new UPHC will be opened at Sagolband (Imphal West).

Minister Ranjan who also holds the health portfolio informed the cabinet also approved to appoint legal officers for seven government departments.

The cabinet also resolved to give ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the accident victims of Khoupum road accident (December 21, 2022)

The meeting also approved recruitment of 30 staffs of Tele Manas which was opened recently at RIMS and the required faculty posts to be created for Churachandpur Medical College, Churachandpur, he added.It also approved proposal to the recruit 7 guest teachers and 6 staffs each for two Eklavya Residential Model Schools at Kamjong and Churachandpur.