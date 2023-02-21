Manipur to procure scanner for detecting drugs

Imphal, Feb 21: Further strengthening its war against drugs campaign, the Manipur government is in process to procure portable scanners to detect drugs and other items being smuggled. The handheld backscatter x-ray imager has high penetrating power that can see through metals.

On Monday, a demonstration of the portable scanner was shown to chief minister N Biren Singh by officials of NAB (Narcotics and Affairs on Border) police, Manipur at CM’s Secretariat. During the demonstration, the chief minister was briefed on the new technology being used in the machine and how it detects objects being hidden inside body parts of a vehicle.

State transport minister Khashim Vashum, MLAs Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Khumukcham Joykisan, Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police, NAB K Meghachandra and Additional Superintendent of Police, NAB Sachidananda Soibam were also present during the demonstration.

