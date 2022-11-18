Manipur to host first Femina Miss India 2023 in Northeast

Imphal, Nov 18: The tourism department of Manipur and Times Group signed an agreement to officiate the partnership to host the grand finale of the 59th edition of Femina Miss India 2023 in Manipur in April next year.

State tourism Director W Ibohal Singh on behalf of Manipur Government and Chief Operating Officer Rohit Gopakumar of Miss India Organization on behalf of Times Group signed the agreement in presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Managing Director Vineet Jain of The Times of India at durbar hall of CM's secretariat in Imphal Thursday evening.



The main purpose of the partnership is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture and to inspire and empower local youth by welcoming the best of India's talent to the State,Chief Minister Biren Singh said while speaking during the Thursday event. The State can also showcase the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, of which its people are proud.



Expressing that the prestigious event would be held for the first time in Northeast India, he stated that hosting such an event reflects the growing interest of investors in the northeast, especially in Manipur. It also shows the growing confidence in the security scenario and opportunity for investment in the State.



He said the state of Manipur has over 34 recognised tribes and the State offers most interesting customs, traditions which are reflected in the State's varied cultural practices, clothing, cuisine and interesting crafts and added his belief that the State would be able to attract business from different parts of India and the world by introducing its varied tourism attraction and product, through the Femina Miss India 2023 event.



In his speech, Managing Director Vineet Jain of The Times of India thanked the Chief Minister for the historic partnership to host the prestigious Miss India 2023 grand finale in the state.



The grand finale of the 59th Edition of Femina Miss India would be a historic event as this would be the first time to be held in Northeast India.



Stating that Manipur is one of the leading states in terms of gender equality and women empowerment and added that the State had given the country a powerhouse of women in sports,he said Through the partnership, the endeavor of the Miss India Organization is to capture the essence of the State as the backdrop to the finale. The association would complement the objective of inclusivity and diversity and Manipur's objective of reaching out to the Nation as a destination of culture and beauty, he added.



Ministers Y Khemchand (MAHUD), Govindas Konthoujam (Works), Awangbow Newmai (Water Resources), Dr Sapam Ranjan (Health), L Susindro Meitei (Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution), H Dingo (Social Welfare), Th Basanta Kumar (Education), MP (Rajya Sabha) Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Chairman (Tourism Corporation), K Shyam, MLA Losii Dikho (Mao), Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar were also present during the event.

