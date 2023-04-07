Manipur to host 59th Femina Miss India grand finale on April 15

Imphal, April 7: For the very first time, Manipur is all set to host the grand finale of the 59th Femina Miss India in Imphal on April 15.

Preparation is on for the grand finale of the beauty pageant which is scheduled to be held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

The state Chief Minister N Biren Singh also chaired a review meeting on the arrangements for hosting the event at his official secretariat in Imphal.

Three state ministers, state chief secretary, DGP Manipur and other state officials were present during the meeting.

Chief Minister Biren Singh stated, “Reviewed the arrangements for the 59th Femina Miss India Grand Finale which is to be held in Imphal. The event will be another opportunity to showcase the warm hospitality of the people of Manipur & our potential to host more such national events in the state.”

Meanwhile, all the 30 contestants for the beauty pageant from across the country are scheduled to arrive at Imphal International airport on April 7, official sources said. The contestants will be accorded a warm traditional welcome and hospitality on their arrival at the airport.

They will be competing for the coveted crown and the winner will represent India at Miss World.

In November last year, the Manipur government entered into a partnership agreement with the Times Group to host the grand finale of the prestigious beauty pageant.

The agreement was signed between the Department of Tourism, the Government of Manipur and Miss India Organisers in Imphal.