Manipur to get projects worth 1311 crores

Moirang, Jan 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his two day visit to Manipur, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for as many as 21 projects costing around 1311 crores.



Among them, 12 are newly inaugurated projects costing Rs 300 crores while foundation stone for 9 projects costing Rs 1060 crores are laid.

Three projects, Sagol Kangjei (Polo) Statue, Churachandpur Medical College, and Indian National Army(INA) advanced headquarters were inaugurated physically while remaining projects were inaugurated and laid their foundation stones virtually during a public meeting here at Chengei Polo Ground, 45km South of Imphal.



Union Minister Amit shah accompanied by state Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh inaugurated 122 feet high Sagol Kangjei(Polo) Statue at the Ibudhou Marjing complex at Heingang in Imphal East district.

Later he inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College in Churachandpur district followed by Heritage Site for INA advanced headquarters, Moirang in Bishnupur district.

Chief Minister Biren Singh and Health Minister, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh accompanied the visiting Union minister during the opening of inaugural Medical College at Churachandpur.

After Churachandpur inauguration event, Shah unfurled the tallest national flag in northeast Region at the INA advanced headquarters at Moirang.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Chengei polo ground, the visiting central leader said Manipur is marching forward in the path of development after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes into power in the state.











The District Magistrates of Churachandpur,Bishnupur and Imphal West districts through separate orders, also declared ‘No fly zones’ in certain areas on January 5 and 6, prohibiting operation of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles along the whole route and area to be taken by the Union Home Minister during his sojourn.