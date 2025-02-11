Manipur to get new chief minister in next two days, say BJP legislators

Imphal, Feb 11: Manipur is likely to get its new Chief Minister within the next two days, according to BJP legislators Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha, following a closed-door meeting with BJP Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra on Tuesday at a city hotel.

Both MLAs unanimously confirmed the timeline, stating that the final decision on the new Chief Minister will be made by the BJP's central high command.

“The decision for the new Chief Minister will arrive within two days, and everything will be decided by the central high command,” said Keba and Ibomcha.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs met Patra to discuss the current situation in the state. The meeting focused on restoring peace and normalcy following growing concerns over law and order issues.

“Everything will be decided by the high command. We requested Patra to do his best to restore normalcy in the state. We urged him to ask the Centre to find a solution to bring peace,” said Keba, one of the MLAs. Ibomcha echoed the sentiment, adding, “Our sole request is for peace in the state.”









BJP legislators Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha engaging in an intense discussion at the lawn of the hotel. (AT Photo)

Patra also met with Forest Minister Th Bishwajit separately, though details of that conversation remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, members of the National People’s Party (NPP), which had withdrawn support from the Biren Singh-led government citing leadership discrepancies, also met with Patra today.

The NPP had previously stated that they would reinstate their support for the government if Singh is removed from the Chief Minister’s post.

Patra, who has been in Manipur for the past three days, has been engaging with various stakeholders to assess the ground situation and understand the concerns of local leaders.

Earlier on Monday, Patra had closed-door meetings with select BJP legislators, including those with strained relations with former Chief Minister Biren Singh, further fuelling speculation that a leadership change is in the horizon.

Following Biren Singh's resignation on Sunday, Manipur BJP leaders have been huddling together to discuss the party’s next move.

With Patra’s visit and ongoing discussions, the party is expected to make an official announcement about the new Chief Minister in the next 48 hours, as the situation remains fluid.

The political developments in the state come amid growing unrest and concerns over stability, with the BJP central leadership actively working to ensure a smooth transition and restore peace in the state.