Manipur to get internet from today as CM announces withdrawal of ban

Imphal, Sep 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday announced that the ban on the internet will be lifted in the state.

Announcing this while addressing a press conference in Imphal this morning, Biren Singh said “As a precautionary measure to prevent the unwanted incidents, the state government imposed a ban on the internet. But from today onwards the internet ban will be lifted."

On the report of the availability of internet data services in mobile phones in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur district on September 20 while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force, Biren Singh said two officials Samal and Reibul have already been put under suspension in this regard.

The Manipur government had suspended mobile data services in some districts of the state on May 3 following ethnic violence—a day later all internet services had been shut across the state and it has continued since.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur government on June 27 this year partially lifted the internet ban in the strife-torn state by conditionally allowing broadband service while keeping the ban on mobile internet following a government order on July 25.

The ethnic conflict that has engulfed Manipur since May 3 has claimed 175 people to date, 1,108 others injured,32 missing and nearly 50,000 people were displaced besides burning a number of villages and localities.

The security forces also destroyed as many as 360 illegal bunkers in the state apart from removing barricades set up between Phougakchao Ikhai and Kangvai covering about one kilometre stretch along the Imphal-Churachandpur road.