Manipur to get cable cars to boost tourism, says CM Biren Singh

Guwahati, August 5: Amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led the United States to issue travel advisories against visiting the state, Chief Minister Biren Singh’s recent announcement brings a glimmer of hope to the local tourism sector.

In an effort to rejuvenate tourism, the Manipur government plans to introduce cable cars at Ibudhou Marhing Hill in Imphal.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Babina Hospital at Sajiwa Jail Road, Khabeisoi, Imphal East, on Sunday, Chief Minister Singh highlighted that this “first-time initiative” is expected to attract more tourists to the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister unveiled several developmental projects aimed at boosting the declining tourism sector.

He announced a Rs. 126 crore developmental project around Loktak Lake, a Rs. 600 crore Lamphelpat Rejuvenation Project, and a Rs. 36 crore project for the beautification of water bodies in Waithou, in Thoubal district.

During the event, Singh also highlighted that Manipur is a leading state in the Northeast in providing top-notch medical facilities.

Praising Babina Diagnostics for its reputation in offering diagnostic and medical services, The Chief Minister noted that its expansion into a full-fledged hospital will enhance healthcare accessibility and contribute to medical tourism in the state.

“Babina Diagnostics has been one of the reputed clinical laboratories providing diagnostic & medical services to the people. Further expanding its services as a full-fledged hospital will assist in providing accessible healthcare to all while contributing towards enhancing medical tourism in the state…” he shared on a popular micro-blogging website.

Furthermore, Singh addressed the government’s efforts to support Internally Displaced People (IDPs) affected by the ethnic violence.

He reported that approximately 6,061 individuals residing in relief camps have received skill training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.