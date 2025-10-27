Manipur to export first batch of 20 MT Chakhao white rice to Japan by end of 2025

Imphal, Oct 27: Manipur’s agriculture department plans to export 20 metric tonnes of Chakhao white rice to Japan in November-December 2025, officials said.

Director Peter Salam of the Department of Agriculture said the department will participate in the first annual Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on October 30-31. The conference aims to showcase India’s leadership in the global rice supply chain.

Over 1,000 foreign buyers from more than 80 countries, 3,000 farmer organisations, and 2,500 exporters, millers, and allied industries will attend the BIRC, organised by the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes will be prepared using Chakhao black and white rice to popularize these varieties for export and secure better prices for farmers,” the department said in a press note on Saturday.

The department will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APEDA for a trial export of 20 MT of Chakhao white rice to Japan in November-December 2025.

Special efforts are underway to expand cultivation of Chakhao black and white rice from Kharif 2026 onwards, especially in areas suitable for double paddy cropping. The department plans to provide subsidized inputs and set up high-tech mills to reduce processing losses, while coordinating with APEDA to ensure better returns for farmers.

Farmers, particularly those practicing double cropping, are encouraged to cultivate Chakhao varieties using department incentives, as these rice types are in high demand internationally.

Previously, two organic outlets were inaugurated in Pune and Bengaluru to promote Manipur’s organic products under the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA).

MOMA has also exported Chakhao black rice, locally called ‘Chakhao’, to Europe. The variety received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in May 2020, certifying its unique qualities linked to the region.

