Manipur to deport those arrived after 1961: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Feb 15: Amid allegations of huge demographic changes in the state due to an influx of large-scale illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed on Thursday that 1961 will be the base year to identify and deport those illegal immigrants from the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural of ‘Alternate Housing Complex’ at Games Village, Langol, Imphal West district, Biren Singh said the decision to take 1961 as the base year was not a new one. It was already approved by a State cabinet in 2022, right after the state was granted the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system by the Union government.

The Chief Minister also denied public apprehension that the state could be trifurcated, like Jammu and Kashmir, by the Central government, adding that Manipur could not be divided at any cost.

Commenting on recent arms loots, Biren said that only a small number of arms and ammunition were looted, however, some had already been recovered so far.

Earlier, a statement by the Manipur police department stated that at least six persons were apprehended and remanded into police custody in connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Changarel, Imphal East on the night of Tuesday. Further, four Insas Rifles, one AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9 mm ammunition, which were suspected to have been looted from the 5th IRB, have also been recovered by Manipur police, the statement added.

Speaking on gun firings against personnel and villagers in Sugnu areas by arm miscreants on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister said these ‘terrorists’ tried to take advantage of the security lapses in the area. However, everything is under control, Biren added.