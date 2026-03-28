Manipur to boost 143 border villages under Vibrant Villages Programme-II

Imphal, Mar 28: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Saturday, said that infrastructure, connectivity and service delivery will be improved in 143 border villages in the state under the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme-II.

Singh was addressing a gathering during a day-long state-level workshop on the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the Vibrant Villages Programme-II is a central initiative for the development of villages along international borders.

He said the programme aims to improve the infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and basic services in border areas.

Singh said Manipur shares an international boundary with Myanmar, and stressed the need to prioritise development in the border areas.

He expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for including five districts, namely Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Chandel and Churachandpur, under the programme.

Singh said 143 villages in the state have been identified for implementation of the initiative, under which the habitations will get improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and enhanced service delivery.

He further stressed the need for timely and coordinated implementation, while highlighting the role of the Planning Department, district administrations, and security forces in this regard. He said the programme must benefit all sections of society.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the workshop would help improve coordination and delivery on the ground.

The workshop focused on the development of border villages and improving coordination among departments and agencies.

PTI