Manipur: Three Myanmar nationals escape from temporary jail

Imphal, Jan 23: Three Myanmarese nationals who were under judicial custody in Manipur since the last few months have escaped from a temporary jail in the northeastern border state, Police sources here said on Monday.

The incident took place at Sadbhavna Mandap, Khominthang, New Lamka which is located about 65 km south of the state capital- Imphal in Churachandpur district around 8am on Sunday, sources said.

A police official when contacted on phone confirmed the news. He even informed that an investigation is undertaken in connection with the incident.

The three Myanmarese have been identified as Wimnintay (28) Win Naing Thon (27) and Biaka (17)- all from Myanmar.

Police sources also informed that they were detained for illegally entering India under the Foreigner Act and detained at the temporary jail of the Churachandpur district.

Win Naing Thon and Winmintay have been at the temporary jail since April 4, 2021, while Biaka was detained on March 29 last year. All three reportedly fled from the jail and were missing since Sunday morning.

Last year, Manipur police teams apprehended around 80 Myanmar nationals, including 20 children, from different locations of Churachandpur district during a daylight operation.

Manipur shares a 390 km long international border with Myanmar.