Manipur: Three arrested for Moirangkampu firing incident on poll day

Imphal, Apr 20: Manipur police arrested three people in connection with the firing incident on poll day, which took place on Friday at Moirangkampu Primary School in Imphal East district.

During the incident, a man sustained bullet injuries in the indiscriminate firing that took place. The victim was rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital for further treatment.



Following the incident, irate voters destroyed EVMs and VVPAT by setting them on fire. The injured person has been identified as Khoisnam Sanayaima of Moirang Kampu Sajeb. He sustained bullet injuries to his back.



According to reports, the armed miscreants came out of a four-wheeler, headed inside the polling booth and argued with the INC polling agent. When the voters formed a mob, they escaped towards their vehicle and fired gun shots towards the mob, injuring the victim.



The three arrested individuals were identified as Liechombam Jemson Singh around 34 years old, Nongthombam Ratan around 42 years old, and Khumukcham Angamba around 32 years old.



Manipur had a violent first phase election on April 19, which was marred by booth capturing, firing incidents and EVM vandalism. The police recovered arms and ammunition, a four-wheeler vehicle and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the three arrested individuals.



However, police refrained from spelling out the actual motive of the crime and for whom they were working.

