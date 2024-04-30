Manipur: Tension escalates in Kumbi as women block security convoy

Imphal, April 30: Tension has escalated in Kumbi, located in Bishnupur district of Manipur, as women blocked a security convoy on Tuesday.

The unrest began after combined security forces apprehended several village volunteers, along with two vehicles and arms. The arrests reportedly occurred in the early hours of the morning, but the volunteers were later released.

According to sources, since morning, a significant number of women have been obstructing the security convoy in the area. Despite the release of the village volunteers, women have persisted in blocking roads, leading to scuffles in various locations. Security forces resorted to firing shots in the air to disperse the protesters obstructing the routes.

As of now, one woman has been reported injured in the incident. However, the situation remains volatile in the region. Bishnupur district has been one of the worst affected by ethnic violence.

A woman named Thoibi, belonging to the women's group "Meira Paibi," commented on the incident, stating, "People in the area feel insecure due to recent ethnic violence. Young people have begun arming themselves to guard their villages day and night. If security forces continue arresting volunteers and seizing arms, protests will ensue."

The situation in the area remains tense as security convoys are blocked, and security forces have fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd. This has led to a stalemate, as women protesters demand the return of seized arms.