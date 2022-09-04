Manipur teen wins India's 1st world judo title at World Judo Championship

Imphal, Sep 4: Manipur's judoka Linthoi Chanambam, who won historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, became the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age-group. The 16-year-old judo player prevailed over Brazil's Bianca Reis to finish on top of the podium in the women's 57kg contest at the Arena Hotel Hills recently.

"Majlinda Kelmendi from Kosovo is my inspiration," says 16-year-old judoka Linthoi Chanambam while speaking to the media. "She is my inspiration because she is the first Olympic champion from Kosovo. I feel like one day I can be like her. "

Majlinda Kelmendi is Kosovo's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in the women's under-52 kilogram category at Rio 2016.

Linthoi started playing judo when she was just 9-years-old at Mayai Lambi Sports Academy in Mayang, which had produced many world-class judokas, including Commonwealth medalists Angom Anita Chanu and Khumujam Tombi.

"I feel so happy when I see this ground. I remember my childhood memories as I played and rolled here with my friends. I feel happy and emotional," Linthoi told The Assam Tribune.

The young judoka received a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs from state sports minister Govindag Konthoujam led by MLAs and officials on Friday.



When asked about the development of the local training centre at Mayang Imphal, she said, "We need a hostel for boys and girls here."

"I hope they'll do something for us, you know, and it will help us," she added.



Linthoi won a gold medal at the National Championships in Chandigarh last year in November. She then won another in Bangkok in July at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships.











