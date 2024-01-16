Manipur: Take back Unified Command from Kuldeip Singh, says COCOMI

Imphal, Jan 16: The situation continues to remain grim in Manipur as gun fights were reported from peripheral areas every other day and villagers often spent sleepless nights.

On Tuesday gun firing was reported from Koutruk which is an adjoining area between Imphal West from the Valley side and the Kangpokpi district which is a hilly district.

According to COCOMI coordinator Jeetendra Ningonmba when their team reaches the Koutruk village, the villagers say at around 12 pm on Tuesday gun shots along with mortar bombs were fired upon the village from hilly terrains.

"Suspected Kuki militant launched an attack on Koutruk village," Ningonmba added.

Jeetendra Ningonmba further observed that the security apparatus in the State has totally collapsed in Manipur be it Moreh or other sensitive areas.

He makes a categorical demand that the Unified Command of the security apparatus of the state should be taken back from Security Advisor Kuldeip Singh.

Notably, the Unified Command is given to Security Advisor Kuldeip Singh since May last year when violence clash broke out in the State. Before the outbreak of ethnic crisis in the State, the Unified Command was usually chaired by the Chief Minister.

Union Home minister Amit Shah when visited the state last year said "In Manipur now, several agencies are working from the security point of view.”

“For better and unbiased coordination among them an inter-agency unified command structure under the chairmanship of state security adviser and former CRPF DG, Kuldeip Singh, will come into force".