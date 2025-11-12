Manipur tags Apapang, Ahu, Alang to track world’s longest migratory journey

Imphal, 12 Nov: The Manipur Forest Department has released three Amur falcons, the world’s longest-flying migratory birds, after fitting them with satellite transmitters.

The initiative aims to study their migration routes, monitor environmental patterns along the way, and support wildlife conservation efforts.

The three Amur falcons are named “Apapang” (male) after an important roosting hillock at Chiuluan village; “Ahu” (female) after the local name of the Barak River and “Alang” (female) after the local name of the Irang River in Tamenglong district.

An image of the Amur falcon. (AT Photo)

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kh Hitler Singh of Tamenglong Forest Division confirmed that the birds were released from Chiuluan village at approximately 4 pm on Tuesday, accompanied by a prayer for their safety led by village volunteer leader Dingsung Gangmei, in the presence of all team members.

The birds had been captured from Chiuluan village by a team from the Tamenglong Forest Division in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, with support from the Rainforest Club Tamenglong (RCT) and local volunteers since November 9.

Highlighting the importance of tagging, WII Scientist Dr Suresh Kumar, who has radio-tagged 12 Amur falcons in the state to date, stated that the programme helps continue conservation efforts while enhancing understanding of the species.

This is the first radio-tagging programme for Amur falcons in Manipur’s Tamenglong district. Previously, in November 2018, two birds, one female from Tamenglong and one male from Manipur, had been tagged.

Amur falcons, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and listed under Schedule I, breed in south-east Russia and north-east China during summer.

They migrate to South Africa for winter, returning in April-May via Afghanistan and East Asia, covering around 20,000 km annually.

During migration, they stop in Northeast India, where large numbers have been killed in recent years, and Somalia.

Locally known as Akhuaipuina (Taomuanpui), these pigeon-sized raptors arrive in large numbers in Nagaland and Manipur in October, before departing in November with sufficient food reserves for their non-stop flight to Africa.

This year, the District Magistrates of Tamenglong and Noney districts imposed a ban on air guns, instructing residents to deposit any in their possession with local authorities by the end of November.