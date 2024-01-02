Manipur: Suspected militant attack injures police and BSF personnel

Imphal, Jan 2: The border town of Moreh faced heightened vulnerability as suspected militants targeted a convoy of law enforcement personnel. The attack resulted in injuries to four state police personnel and three members of the Border Security Force (BSF) who were inside the targeted vehicles.

The incident occurred specifically in Moreh Chawangfai, Ward No. 7. The injured people were rushed to RIMS Hospital for immediate medical attention, and all of them are now out of danger.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while visiting the injured people at RIMS, said sophisticated weapons were used to launch the attack. The Chief Minister said the state force, along with the Central Forces, have started search and combing operations. He said reinforcements have already been sent and there is doubt about the involvement of foreign nationals. He also assured that the government will not succumb to this kind of threat and pressure.

While stating that the casualties from the other side could not be confirmed at the moment, the CM further added all necessary and possible actions would be taken.