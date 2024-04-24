Manipur: Suspected IED blast halts movement of heavy vehicles on NH 2

Imphal, Apr 24: An explosion caused significant damage to National Highway 2 at a bridge linking Saparmeina and Koubru Leikha in Manipur's Kangpokpi district at around 12.30 a.m.

According to sources, it was a suspected IED explosion, and the blast was powerful enough to create three craters on the bridge, which resulted in a complete blockage of the highway.

Due to the explosion, cracks have appeared on both ends of the bridge, damaging the safety barriers.

Although no casualties were reported during the incident, the fact that the attacker chose to execute the plan late at night is a clear indication that the motive behind the attack was the demolition of the bridge.



Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the highway.



Tribal bodies in the nearby areas have condemned the attack and reportedly called for an emergency meeting.



