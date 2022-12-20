Manipur: Sushanti crowned Orange Queen 2022

Imphal, Dec 20: Nongmaithem Sushanti has been crowned prestigious Orange Queen 2022 title during a beauty pageant organised at Tamenglong Apollo ground, 150 km west of Imphal in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Monday night.

The Orange Queen 2022 beauty contest which was participated by a total of 25 beautiful girls belonging to different communities was held as part of 17th edition of the state level orange festival to promote and preserve Tamenglong orange popularly known as 'Tamenglong Komla'.

The first and second runner up title of Orange Queen contest goes to Loukrakpam Hillary and Juanreiliu Gonmei. Thus Sushanti went home richer with a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh while her colleagues Hillary and Juanreiliu were awarded cheques of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 respectively.

Chairman Dinganglung Gangmei of Hill Areas Committee, Tamenglong MLA Janghemlung Panmei and Deputy Commissioners of Tamenglong and Noney districts were also present during the crowning ceremony of the beauty pageant.

Besides, the first three title holders, seven other competitors who bagged different sub-titles were also selected. They are Irengbam Pinki Devi who was awarded Miss beautiful smile, Gimlule Miss photogenic, Dorothy Maram Miss Ramp walk, R Kaguilanliu Mercy Miss Spectacular eye, Lujianliu R Miss congeniality, Esther Ngulie Miss talented and Rocy Niangbiakmawi Miss Breakthrough. The best designer award goes to Nirupama.

Orange Queen 2022 contest becomes the main event of the state level orange festival in Manipur wherein the contestants compete in traditional, casual and formal rounds with questions and answer rounds. The contestants were scrutinized by a panel of judges working in diverse fields.

It may be mentioned that the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his council of ministers Awangbow Newmai(Water Resources), Dr S Ranjan(Health & Family welfare), L Susindro Meitei(Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution), MLAs, officials and leaders of Civil Society Organisations were present during this year's closing ceremony of the 3-day state level orange festival which was marked by a series of cultural dances and musical sessions.