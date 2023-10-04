Manipur students’ murder: Court grants CBI 5-day custody of 4 accused

Guwahati, Oct 4: A special court in Guwahati has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a five-day custody of four individuals who have been apprehended in connection with the investigation into the alleged killings of two Manipuri students.

The CBI took custody of the four accused, which includes two women, in connection with the suspected deaths of the two Meitei students that occurred on October 1.

The suspects, identified as Paominlun Haokip, Smalsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki, and Tinneilhing Henthang, were presented before the court on Monday, October 2.

The case revolves around the disappearance of Meitei students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who went missing on July 6.

Photos of the bodies were widely shared on social media after mobile internet services were restored in Manipur.