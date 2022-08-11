Manipur students' body temporarily suspends economic blockade

Imphal, Aug 11: The All Tribal Student Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing economic blockade along the National Highways in the hill areas with immediate effect.

However, the student body resolved to further continue the agitation with other forms of democratic agitations. The decision to "temporarily suspend the economic blockade" along the highways was taken in an emergency meeting of the student body with its federating units in Kangpokpi district "considering the plight of the general public" on Wednesday.

The ATSUM's department of information & publicity in a press communiqué which was made available on Wednesday night reminded the members of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) to clear their position on 'The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 in the Manipur legislative assembly. It said the Bill was recommended on August 16 last year.

Further the state government should honour the Memorandum of Understanding signed with ATSUM on November 25 last year and materialise the same at the earliest time without further derailment, it stated.

Extending gratitude to the All Naga Students' Association Manipur, Kuki Students' Organisation (Genera Headquarters), ATSUM federating units, senior leaders and general public for the unflinching support to the union in the genuine demand for realisation of the constitutional rights of the tribals, ATSUM also appealed to all "to continue supporting the movement for securing the future of the tribal populace."

On Tuesday, the state government restored the mobile data (internet) services following positive development in the state. The Special secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash in an order on Tuesday said, "The DGP Manipur has informed that in view of the positive development, the suspension of internet/mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of state of Manipur may be relaxed from today i.e. August 9,2022."

Three days after the economic blockade was in force, the five arrested ATSUM leaders were released following the signing of an agreement with the Manipur government on August 8.

It may be recalled that the mobile internet services were suspended across Manipur to curb rumour mongering through spread of hate speeches and videos, and prohibitory orders imposed in some areas, after two vehicles were reportedly set ablaze in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

Few days back, Manipur has seen unrest arising out of arrest of five leaders of ATSUM on alleged charges of conspiring to impose economic blockade in the hill districts of Manipur following a 24 hour total shutdown over the non-tabling of the Hill Area Committee (HAC) recommended "The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021" in the assembly. Reports say the bill seeks greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development.