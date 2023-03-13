Manipur: Students' bid to storm CM N Biren Singh's bungalow foiled

Imphal, March 13: Students tried to storm the chief minister's bungalow in Imphal during a sudden march organised by the representatives of six different students’ bodies of the state on Monday.

However, the police stationed in Imphal areas stopped and prevented them from moving forward in front of General Post Office (GPO) Imphal which is located close to the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Imphal at around 12 noon.



The Imphal West district police team also prevented the students while some of them tried to move towards the gate of Raj Bhavan Imphal on their way back from GPO Imphal.



Demanding implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and setting up of Population Commission, the agitated students also shouted slogans all along the road right from GPO where they were stopped,in their onward march to their offices in Imphal.



The irate students also carried placards and festoons in their hands which read "Implement NRC in Manipur", "Save Forest Save Environment", "Protect indigenous rights and future", etc.

The influx of illegal immigrants has had a significant impact on the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur, according to leaders of the six student bodies including Manipuri Students' Federation, Democratic Students' Alliance Of Manipur (DESAM) , Kangleipak Students' Association, Students' Union Of Kangleipak, Apunba Ireipak-ki Maheiroi Singpang Lup.

President of DESAM speaking to the reporters during the day's marh said that they’re demanding implementation of NRC to protect our indigenous population from illegal immigrants.

“So we’re demanding NRC and immediate establishment of population commission,”he said.