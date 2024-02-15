Manipur: Six arrested in connection with the 5th IRB armoury loot case

Imphal, Feb 15: Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the arms looting case that happened on February 13 at the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion post situated at Chingnarel Tezpur in Imphal East district. All the arrested persons have been remanded into judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate.

Subsequently, according to the police statement, they were able to recover four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and sixteen small boxes of 9 mm ammunition, which were looted from the 5th IRB post on the night of February 13.

The arrested persons were identified by police as Mayengbam Binod Singh, 31, son of M Ibochaoba Singh of Waiton Makha Leikai, Imphal East; Leitanthem Naoba Meitei, 37, son of (L) L Binoy Meitei of Waiton Mayai Leikai, Imphal East and RK Sanjoy, 37, son of RK Sanahal of Khurai Chingangbam Leikai, Imphal East.

Rajkumar Rocy Singh 36, son of (L) RK Thambalsana Singh of Khurai Chingangbam Leikai, Imphal East; Wangmayum Sanathoi, 21, son of W Noor Hussain of KR Lane New Checkon, Imphal East and Sunir Phundreimayum, 19, son of Md Sagir Ahamad of Lilong Mayai Leikai a/p KR Lane New Checkon, Imphal East, were also arrested.

They were arrested in connection with FIR No. 07(02)2024 Lamlai Police Station, under section 144/147/149/ 379A/427/447/34 IPC, 25(1-B) A Act & 16 UA (P) Act.

It can be mentioned that on the evening of the 13th of this month, a huge mob barged into the 5th IRB post and looted weapons by overpowering the personnel.